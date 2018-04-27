Assistant superintendent named in Westport

WESTPORT — Superintendent of Schools Colleen Palmer announced this week the appointment of Anthony Buono as assistant superintendent of schools.

“We had a wide pool of talented individuals, and it’s really finding the right match,” Palmer said at the Monday meeting of the Board of Education, at which his hiring was unanimously approved, effective July 1. “Dr. Buono presented himself and impressed the series of committees who met with him that his goals, and what he brings forward, and his insightful thinking and visionary thinking is a really nice complement to our needs at this time.”

Buono will be the first administrator to serve in the role of assistant superintendent, after the Board of Education approved in February to rejigger the district’s administrative structure, as requested by Palmer. He will make $215,000 in his first year with Westport Public Schools.

The new structure included the elimination of an assistant principal at Coleytown Elementary School and the directors of elementary and secondary education.

Buono is assistant superintendent in the Branford public school district, a title he has held since 2015. He was an associate superintendent for two years and an elementary school principal in Branford for nine years. He has worked in the Groton and Wallingford public school districts and is an adjunct professor in the Educational Leadership Program at Southern Connecticut State University.

“I’m really committed to Westport’s legacy of excellence and also pursuing ... new ideas and pathways to help our students meet the evolving challenges of a global society,” Buono said.

In Westport, Buono will oversee the pre-K through 12 academic program.

