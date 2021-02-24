Asian shares slip on jitters over inflation, interest rates ELAINE KURTENBACH, AP Business Writer Feb. 24, 2021 Updated: Feb. 24, 2021 2:09 a.m.
1 of8 People wearing protective masks walk in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Tokyo. Shares fell in Asia on Wednesday as investors weighed the possibility that inflation might prompt central banks to adjust their ultra-low interest rate policies. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 A man wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Tokyo. Shares fell in Asia on Wednesday as investors weighed the possibility that inflation might prompt central banks to adjust their ultra-low interest rate policies. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 A man wearing a protective mask rides a bicycle in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and New York Dow indexes at a securities firm Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Tokyo. Shares fell in Asia on Wednesday as investors weighed the possibility that inflation might prompt central banks to adjust their ultra-low interest rate policies. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 A school group walks by the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less 5 of8
6 of8 A security guard walks by a stock ticker displaying the cost of Coca-Cola shares at the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 A man walks by a stock ticker displaying the cost of Verizon shares at the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares fell Wednesday in Asia as investors weighed the possibility that inflation might prompt central banks to adjust their ultra-low interest rate policies, despite reassurances from the chair of the Federal Reserve.
Hong Kong led the decline, losing 2.7% to 29,809.43. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 shed 1.6% to 29,671.70. In Seoul, the Kospi skidded 2.5% to 2,994.98. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.9% to 6,777.80. The Shanghai Composite index gave up 2% to 3,564.44.
Written By
ELAINE KURTENBACH