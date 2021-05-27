Asian shares mixed with eyes on inflation, US economy YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer May 27, 2021 Updated: May 27, 2021 2:42 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Thursday, as investors watched for signs of inflation and awaited U.S. economic data expected later in the day.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.5% to 28,504.98. South Korea's Kospi was virtually unchanged at 3,168.74. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3% to 7,109.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.2% to 29,106.10. The Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.3% to 3,604.33.