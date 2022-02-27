Asian shares, US futures fall as Ukraine conflict deepens YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer Feb. 27, 2022 Updated: Feb. 27, 2022 10:47 p.m.
1 of7 People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Asian shares were mixed Monday as Western nations moved to tighten sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin escalated tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert. Koji Sasahara/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Asian shares were mixed Monday as Western nations moved to tighten sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin escalated tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert. Koji Sasahara/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Asian shares were mixed Monday as Western nations moved to tighten sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin escalated tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert. Koji Sasahara/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 A woman walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Asian shares were mixed Monday as Western nations moved to tighten sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin escalated tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert. Koji Sasahara/AP Show More Show Less 5 of7
6 of7 The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Markets are opening mostly higher on Wall Street Friday after a wild ride a day earlier. The S&P 500 added 0.4% in the early going, following even bigger gains in Europe. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares slipped Monday after Western nations moved to tighten sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin escalated tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces be put on high alert.
U.S. futures fell, with the contract for the S&P 500 down 2.5% and that for the Dow industrials 1.6% lower.