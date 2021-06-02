Asian shares mixed after lackluster day on Wall Street YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer June 2, 2021 Updated: June 2, 2021 3:07 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday after Wall Street began the post-holiday week on a lackluster note.
Shares rose in Tokyo and Sydney, fell in China and were little changed in South Korea. A weakening in growth in Chinese manufacturing, based on surveys of factory managers, has undermined buying sentiment.