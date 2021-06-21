Asian markets skid on jitters over future Fed action ELAINE KURTENBACH, AP Business Writer June 21, 2021 Updated: June 21, 2021 12:21 a.m.
BANGKOK (AP) — Asian markets skidded on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 index down 3.4%, after a sell-off Friday on Wall Street gave the S&P 500 its worst weekly loss since February.
Investors are still recalibrating their moves after the Federal Reserve’s signal last week that it may raise current ultra-low rates sooner than had been expected. That gave the Dow Jones Industrial Average its worst weekly loss since last October.
ELAINE KURTENBACH