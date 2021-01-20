Asian markets gain on hopes Biden will act on economy, virus YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer Jan. 20, 2021 Updated: Jan. 20, 2021 2:08 a.m.
1 of5 People are reflected on the electronic board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday, ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration as president, ending President Donald Trump’s four-year term. Japan's benchmark lost early gains as worries grew about the surge in coronavirus cases. Koji Sasahara/AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration as U.S. president Wednesday, though worries about surging coronavirus cases sapped the Japanese market's early gains.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4% to finish at 28,523.26. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.4% to 6,770.40, while South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.6% to 3,112.03. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.7% to 29,835.04, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.1% to 3,570.40.