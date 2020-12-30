Asia Today: Thailand reports 250 new coronavirus cases Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 5:02 a.m.
1 of10 A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walks along a street during the morning rush hour in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Beijing has urged residents not to leave the city during the Lunar New Year holiday in February, implementing new restrictions and mass testings after several coronavirus infections last week. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 A promoter talks about the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Sinopharm subsidiary CNBG during a trade fair in Beijing on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. The Chinese drugmaker said Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 its coronavirus vaccine was found to be 79.3% effective at preventing infection in preliminary data from the final round of testing, moving Beijing closer to possibly being able to fulfill its pledge to supply other developing countries. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 A promoter talks about the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Sinopharm subsidiary CNBG during a trade fair in Beijing on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. The Chinese drugmaker said Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 its coronavirus vaccine was found to be 79.3% effective at preventing infection in preliminary data from the final round of testing, moving Beijing closer to possibly being able to fulfill its pledge to supply other developing countries. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Laborers carry vegetables in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. India's confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive COVID-19 vaccination in the new year. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 A group of women wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus waits for transport in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. India's confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive COVID-19 vaccination in the new year. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Sri Lankan municipal health workers take a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 A medical worker wearing protective gear warms her hands in the sub-zero temperatures at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus visit the Ameyoko shopping street in Tokyo, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Koji Sasahara/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk along a street during the morning rush hour in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Beijing has urged residents not to leave the city during the Lunar New Year holiday in February, implementing new restrictions and mass testings after several coronavirus infections last week. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walks along a street during the morning rush hour in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Beijing has urged residents not to leave the city during the Lunar New Year holiday in February, implementing new restrictions and mass testings after several coronavirus infections last week. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand has reported 250 new cases of the coronavirus, including 241 local transmissions, as the country grapples with an intensifying outbreak of the virus.
After months of seeming to have the COVID-19 situation under control, Thailand has seen two major clusters developing since mid-December. One has mainly infected hundreds of migrant workers from Myanmar at a seafood market near Bangkok, while in recent days a cluster has grown connected to a gambling den in an eastern province.