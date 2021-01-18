Asia Today: China sees virus outbreaks across its northeast Jan. 18, 2021 Updated: Jan. 18, 2021 11:49 p.m.
1 of8 Commuters wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus wait at an intersection during a snowy morning in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. A Chinese province near Beijing grappling with a spike in coronavirus cases is reinstating tight restrictions on weddings, funerals and other family gatherings, threatening violators with criminal charges. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
BEIJING (AP) — China was dealing with coronavirus outbreaks across its frigid northeast on Tuesday, prompting additional lockdowns and travel bans ahead of next month's Lunar New Year holiday.
The country reported another 118 cases on Tuesday, with 43 of those in the province of Jilin. Hebei province just outside Beijing saw another 35 cases, while Heilongjiang province bordering Russia reported 27 new cases.