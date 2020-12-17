Asia Today: Beds in short supply as SKorea sees another jump Dec. 17, 2020 Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 8:54 p.m.
1 of6 People queue in line to wait for coronavirus testing in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. South Korea has added more than 1,000 infections to its coronavirus caseload for the second straight day amid growing fears that the virus is spreading out of control in the greater capital area. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 A medical worker wearing protective gear takes sample from a woman during a COVID-19 testing at coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Medical workers wearing protective gears prepare to take samples during a COVID-19 testing at coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 People wearing face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walk near a Christmas decoration in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. South Korea has added more than 1,000 infections to its coronavirus caseload for the second straight day amid growing fears that the virus is spreading out of control in the greater capital area. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 A woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks in Tokyo, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 800 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 People wearing face masks walk through a famed shopping street in the Harajuku neighborhood in Tokyo on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 800 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. Hiro Komae/AP Show More Show Less
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported 1,062 new cases of the coronavirus, its third straight day of over 1,000, as authorities in Seoul warn that hospital beds are in short supply.
Seoul City said a COVID-19 patient in his 60s died at his home on Tuesday after officials failed to find him a hospital bed for days. The city said an “explosive growth” in patients this month has resulted in an “overload in administrative and medical systems.”