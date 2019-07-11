Asbestos mine settlement to go toward stopping erosion

LOWELL, Vt. (AP) — State and federal authorities are working with two towns to spend an $850,000 settlement to improve waterways and fish habitat around a closed asbestos mine in northern Vermont.

The Caledonian Record reports the settlement was negotiated over the former Vermont Asbestos Group site on Belvidere Mountain in Eden and Lowell.

Both towns had voted against asking the federal government to make the mine a Superfund site for cleanup.

The plan says the settlement is intended "to compensate the public for injuries to natural resources caused by the release of hazardous substances into the environment."

The funds will go toward replacing culverts and upgrading drainage in Lowell. In Eden, the money will be used on culverts, erosion prevention projects and a Lake Eden best management practices programs.