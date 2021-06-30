As wildfires rage, Biden will raise federal firefighter pay AAMER MADHANI, Associated Press June 30, 2021 Updated: June 30, 2021 6:07 a.m.
1 of7 With Mount Shasta in the background, a firefighter cools down hot spots on Monday, June 28, 2021, after the Lava Fire swept through the area north of Weed, Calif. (Scott Stoddard/Grants Pass Daily Courier via AP) Scott Stoddard/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, after returning from a trip to Wisconsin. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Flames from the Lava Fire burn along a ridge near U.S. Highway 97 and Big Springs Road north of Weed, Calif., on Monday, June 28, 2021. (Scott Stoddard/Grants Pass Daily Courier via AP) Scott Stoddard/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 The remains of vehicles at one of two garages that were burned in Church fire in downtown Kelseyville, Calif., Saturday, June 26. 2021. The National Weather Service said unprecedented heat will not only threaten the health of residents in the Inland Northwest but will make our region increasingly vulnerable to wildfires and intensify the impacts of our ongoing drought. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP) Kent Porter/AP Show More Show Less 5 of7
6 of7 FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2020 file photo Cal Fire Battalion Chief Craig Newell carries a hose while battling the North Complex Fire in Plumas National Forest, Calif. U.S. wildfire managers are considering shifting from seasonal firefighting crews to full-time, year-round crews to deal with what has become a year-round wildfire season and to make wildland firefighting jobs more attractive by increasing pay and benefits. U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Christopher French, testifying before the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, said Thursday, June 24, 2021 agencies will seek to convert at least 1,000 seasonal wildland firefighters to permanent, full-time, year-round workers. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to temporarily raise pay for federal firefighters to ensure that no one fighting wildland fires is making less than $15 per hour, according to a senior administration official.
Biden planned to announce plans for the higher pay -- and other moves to boost U.S. wildfire fighting capacity and prevention efforts -- as he holds a virtual meeting Wednesday with governors from Western states to discuss what is shaping up to be a torrid wildfire season. In addition, a huge swath of the Northwest is in the midst in one of the worst heat waves in recent memory.