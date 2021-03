ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan on Wednesday lifted a two-year ban on the import of sugar and cotton from nuclear-rival neighboring India, a major move aimed at reviving trade ties with New Delhi amid easing tensions, Pakistan's finance minister said.

The decision to partially resume trade ties by allowing the import of cotton and 0.5 tons of sugar from India was taken at a meeting of the economic coordination council, Pakistan's top decision-making body on commerce, said Hammad Azhar, the minister.