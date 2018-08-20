As US pushes Tehran, Iran recalls American-backed 1953 coup

























TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — To understand how Iran views the United States after President Donald Trump pulled America out of the nuclear deal with world powers, one needs to look first at the past.

More specifically, 65 years ago this week.

Then, the 1953 U.S.-backed coup toppled Iran's elected prime minister and cemented the rule of the American-backed shah, lighting the fuse for the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

For years after, authorities sought to eliminate the memory of Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh, whose downfall at the hands of the West linked directly back to his nationalization of vast British oil interests in Iran.

Today, many Iranian officials are reevaluating and invoking Mossadegh's stand as they oppose Trump, reflecting a hardening attitude to any renegotiations and returning to a decades-old belief that America can't be trusted.