As Kentucky legislature convenes, 1 seat still uncertain

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Democrat elected to Kentucky's House of Representatives by a one-vote margin is preparing for a potential confrontation with the GOP-controlled legislature as he tries to take his seat amid an ongoing election challenge.

Jim Glenn says he will show up for work on Tuesday when the state House of Representatives gavels in for the first time in 2019. But Republican DJ Johnson, who lost to Glenn, has asked the House to conduct a recount.

Glenn says Republican leaders won't say if they will let him take his seat on Tuesday while the recount is pending.

House GOP spokeswoman Laura Leigh Goins would not say if Republican leaders would allow Glenn to take his seat. She said the caucus will handle the recount in a legal, ethical and appropriate manner.