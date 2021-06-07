As India's surge wanes, families deal with the devastation SHEIKH SAALIQ and BISWAJEET BANERJEE , Associated Press June 7, 2021 Updated: June 7, 2021 9:39 a.m.
1 of9 Radha Gobindo Pramanik holds photographs of his daughter who died of COVID-19 in Lucknow, India, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Two months ago Pramanik and his wife threw a party to celebrate their daughter's pregnancy and the upcoming birth of their long-awaited grandchild. Within days, his wife, his daughter and his unborn grandchild were all dead, among the tens of thousands killed as the coronavirus ravaged India in April and May. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Show More Show Less
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Two months ago Radha Gobindo Pramanik and his wife threw a party to celebrate their daughter's pregnancy and the upcoming birth of their long-awaited grandchild. They were so happy that they paid little attention to his wife's cough.
It's an oversight that may forever haunt him. Within days, his wife, his daughter and his unborn grandchild were all dead, among the tens of thousands killed as the coronavirus ravaged India in April and May.
Written By
SHEIKH SAALIQ and BISWAJEET BANERJEE