As Gorbachev resigned, AP photographer snapped historic shot Associated Press Dec. 25, 2021 Updated: Dec. 25, 2021 3:47 a.m.
1 of10 The AP Moscow photo chief, Liu Heung Shing, who was the only foreign photographer who captured Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's resignation on Dec. 25, 1991 that marked the end of the USSR, gestures during an interview with the Associated Press at the Shanghai Center of Photography in Shanghai, China on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. It was a momentous event that ended an era 30 years ago - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's resignation drawing a line under the USSR's existence. The AP Moscow photo chief, Liu Heung Shing, was the only foreign photographer who captured the final moments of the Soviet Union on Dec. 25, 1991. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 FILE - Mikhail Gorbachev, eighth and final leader of the Soviet Union, closes his resignation speech on the table after delivering it on Soviet television in the Kremlin, Moscow, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 1991. It was a momentous event that ended an era 30 years ago - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's resignation drawing a line under the USSR's existence. The AP Moscow photo chief, Liu Heung Shing, was the only foreign photographer who captured the final moments of the Soviet Union on Dec. 25, 1991. Liu Heung Shing/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 FILE - Mikhail Gorbachev, the final leader of the Soviet Union, signs the decree relinquishing control of nuclear weapons to Boris Yeltsin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Dec. 25, 1991. It was a momentous event that ended an era 30 years ago - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's resignation drawing a line under the USSR's existence. The AP Moscow photo chief, Liu Heung Shing, was the only foreign photographer who captured the final moments of the Soviet Union on Dec. 25, 1991. Liu Heung Shing/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev checks the time on his watch before his resignation speech in the Kremlin on Dec. 25, 1991. It was a momentous event that ended an era 30 years ago - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's resignation drawing a line under the USSR's existence. The AP Moscow photo chief, Liu Heung Shing, was the only foreign photographer who captured the final moments of the Soviet Union on Dec. 25, 1991. Liu Heung Shing/AP Show More Show Less 5 of10
6 of10 The AP Moscow photo chief, Liu Heung Shing, who was the only foreign photographer who captured Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's resignation on Dec. 25, 1991 that marked the end of the USSR, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at the Shanghai Center of Photography in Shanghai, China on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. It was a momentous event that ended an era 30 years ago - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's resignation drawing a line under the USSR's existence. The AP Moscow photo chief, Liu Heung Shing, was the only foreign photographer who captured the final moments of the Soviet Union on Dec. 25, 1991. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 The AP Moscow photo chief, Liu Heung Shing, who was the only foreign photographer who captured Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's resignation on Dec. 25, 1991 that marked the end of the USSR, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at the Shanghai Center of Photography in Shanghai, China on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. It was a momentous event that ended an era 30 years ago - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's resignation drawing a line under the USSR's existence. The AP Moscow photo chief, Liu Heung Shing, was the only foreign photographer who captured the final moments of the Soviet Union on Dec. 25, 1991. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 The AP Moscow photo chief, Liu Heung Shing, who was the only foreign photographer who captured Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's resignation on Dec. 25, 1991 that marked the end of the USSR, gestures during an interview with the Associated Press at the Shanghai Center of Photography in Shanghai, China on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. It was a momentous event that ended an era 30 years ago - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's resignation drawing a line under the USSR's existence. The AP Moscow photo chief, Liu Heung Shing, was the only foreign photographer who captured the final moments of the Soviet Union on Dec. 25, 1991. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 FILE - Mikhail Gorbachev flashes the decree relinquishing control of nuclear weapons to Russian President Boris Yeltsin after its signature at the Kremlin in Moscow on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 1991. It was a momentous event that ended an era 30 years ago - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's resignation drawing a line under the USSR's existence. The AP Moscow photo chief, Liu Heung Shing, was the only foreign photographer who captured the final moments of the Soviet Union on Dec. 25, 1991. Liu Heung Shing/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10
It was a landmark event that ended an era: Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's resignation 30 years ago finalized the USSR’s demise. The AP's Moscow photo chief at the time, Liu Heung Shing, was the only foreign photographer who captured the pivotal moment on Dec. 25, 1991.
In the fall of 1991, the Soviet Union was speeding up quickly to its dissolution. On Dec. 8, 1991, the leaders of the three Slavic Soviet republics met to declare that the Soviet Union was no more, and to create the new Commonwealth of Independent States, which was joined by eight other republics two weeks later.
Written By
Associated Press