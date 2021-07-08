As France plans to shrink Sahel force, jihadi threat grows SAM MEDNICK, Associated Press July 8, 2021 Updated: July 8, 2021 6:52 a.m.
GAO, Mali (AP) — During a grueling, weeks-long mission in northern Mali, French soldiers were confronted by a familiar threat: Extremists trying to impose the same strict Islamic rule that preceded France’s military intervention here more than eight years ago.
Traumatized residents showed scars on their shoulders and backs from whippings they endured after failing to submit to the jihadis' authority.