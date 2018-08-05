As Ellison departs Congress, Omar chases another first

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison's decision to run for attorney general back home in Minnesota has opened up a choice seat in Congress for Democrats.

Ilhan Omar, who made history with her election as the nation's first Somali-American lawmaker less than two years ago, is angling to move up to Washington.

Former Minnesota House Speaker Margaret Anderson Kelliher and state Sen. Patricia Torres Ray stand in her path in what shapes up as a test of new guard versus old.

Omar's message will be tested in the Aug. 14 primary. Kelliher is a former power player who has emphasized her past battles with then Gov. Tim Pawlenty as proof she would be effective in holding the line against the Trump administration.

The Minneapolis-area district has been in Democratic hands for more than half a century, and four other Democrats are trying for the seat.