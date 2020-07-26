Artists create mural honoring South Carolina suffragists

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A new mural, courtesy of the League of Women Voters of Spartanburg County, has joined the city’s growing collection of public art.

The mural, entitled “Determined: A Tribute to Angelina and Sarah Grimké,” celebrates the South Carolina sisters who were both abolitionists and suffragists as well as the upcoming 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment in August. It can be seen on the Henry Street facing wall of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Spartanburg.

Karen Mitchell, president of the League of Women Voters of Spartanburg County said the Grimké sisters came to mind almost immediately when the league began planning their centennial celebration last year.

Angelina and Sarah Grimké grew up in Charleston on their family’s plantation but spent many of their summers at Belmont, their family’s farm on the Spartanburg County line near Cross Anchor. In their twenties, the sisters became Quakers and abolitionists, rejected their family’s wealth and participation in slavery, and moved to Philadelphia where they became pioneers in the abolitionist movement. Later, they joined the suffragist movement and wrote and spoke extensively in favor of both movements.

Mitchell hopes the mural will bring more attention to these often overlooked figures in Spartanburg County history.

“I think it’s just going to be a great addition for our community. These are women who knew in the 19th century that black lives matter. They wanted to get rid of slavery, and they wanted women to be equal,” Mitchell said.

Local artist Nancy Corbin was commissioned to design the mural last fall. Last year, Corbin was working on a collection of paintings focusing on the resilient and collaborative nature of women, which were exhibited in a show called “Determined to Soar” at Converse College in February. The paintings featured willowy, faceless women, a style Corbin used in her design for the mural.

“I wanted to create something that spoke to the generations of commitment it takes to make social change, so instead of doing a portrait of the Grimké sisters, I wanted to show them as part of a continuum,” Corbin said.

The colorful mural features arching figures on both sides standing in a serene landscape with birds soaring around them. The figures frame the doorway to the church’s fellowship hall.

“There’s a lot of symbolism in it. You can detect subtle arches in the sky, and I’m always affected by the quote from Martin Luther King, Jr. that says the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice. So I want people to be able to see themselves in (the mural) and see themselves as agents of change,” Corbin said.

While Corbin has created some large paintings, she’d never seen her work at a scale as large as the new mural.

“This monumental scale gives me butterflies,” she said.

To translate her painting to that monumental scale, local muralists Stephen Long and Jeremy Kemp were brought onboard earlier this year. Long and Kemp have partnered for a number of murals around town, but are best known for the Love Where You Live mural.

“Everything I’ve done in Spartanburg is all about trying to do something positive and I feel like this is a really good, positive, uplifting image for people to see and when people learn the story behind it, it’s going to mean a lot more to them,” Long said.

The mural, which was completed last week, will be dedicated on Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. to coincide with the day the last vote came in to ratify the 19th amendment.

Mitchell said the league plans to create a small park in the space in front of the mural, which they will call the Grimké Connector. They hope the park and mural will act as a link between the end of the Mary Black Rail Trail and the beginning of the Mary H. Wright Greenway.

The league raised about $16,000 for the mural and need to raise about $20,000 more for the park. Mitchell said donations can be made by visiting the LWV of Spartanburg website or by contacting Mitchell at 864-494-0416 or bkmitchell@bellsouth.net.