Artifacts discovery halts some work at Marine base on Guam

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Work has stopped in part of the new U.S. Marine Corps base under construction on Guam following the discovery of artifacts.

The Pacific Daily News reports a contracted archaeologist identified the artifacts last week, finding prehistoric items as well as items from the late 1800s.

Marine Corps Activity Guam spokeswoman Kelly Rodriguez says the area where construction was halted represents only a small portion of the overall project.

Al Borja, environmental director for Marine Corps Activity Guam, says the military has proposed for the artifacts to be carefully excavated.

He says the military has as a duty to curate the items, meaning they will be placed in an approved facility.

Construction in that area will resume when the archaeological investigation is completed.