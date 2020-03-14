Art show looks at wild side of human existence with nature

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A group of artists in Cambridge is displaying works aimed at exploring human existence with nature in a time of planetary change.

The show, called WILD, is on view at Gallery 263, located at 263 Pearl Street outside of Central Square. Saturday is the final day to see the show.

The show features the work of 28 artists who use a range of media, including photography, painting, sculpture, and video. Artists featured in the exhibit include Anne Beinecke, Paula Pitman Brown, Christopher Thibault, Andrew Wood, and Gretchen Woodman.

According to the gallery, the artworks in the show not only reference art historical depictions of landscape and nature, but it also shift the perspective to highlight the tensions and complications of human interaction.

The show was curated by Jane Winchell who has been the director of Peabody Essex Museum’s Dotty Brown Art and Nature Center since its founding in 2003.

The show closes at 7 p.m.