Art Town: What is WAAC, and why should you care?

WAAC is the Westport Art Advisory Committee, and its mission, as established in 1994 by founder Burt Chernow is “To enhance the visibility of the arts in Westport... and to preserve Westport’s artistic heritage, and to perpetuate Westport as a thriving center for artistic and cultural activity.”
One of WAAC’s most significant roles has been to vet and approve additions to our nationally recognized Westport Public Art Collections — WestPAC. Last year, 20 works were acquired by WestPAC and added to the collection of almost 2,000 pieces of art. On Jan. 28, an exhibition from this collection will open at MoCA, Westport, providing a rare opportunity for the public to view these treasures. Most are in schools and buildings not easily accessible to the public.