Art Town: Westport looks to display more art

This is part two in a series on the Westport Public Art Collections. Read the first one here .

Westport Public Art Collections, or WestPAC, and the Arts Advisory Committee are working together to identify key opportunities to increase Westport’s engagement with the arts. They have begun a program to acquire work by local artists who are not already represented in the collection and are developing a public art policy to display art in public places utilizing a more streamlined and flexible process. By identifying additional exhibition spaces in Westport, the public will have greater access to this vast and significant collection of art.

We are happy to report that both the Representative Town Meeting and the Westport Library support this policy.

Our shared intent is for residents, students and town officials to be inspired by the broad and diverse range of original artwork around them. Our mission: a vision of constant growth for future generations of students and residents, physically maintaining the work, and acquiring new works to enhance the collections.

In May, after a long hiatus, many new art works were accepted for the Westport Public Art Collections, including 30 works by Black artists, in an effort to continue diversify the collection.

The roster of artists whose works were in the May group of accepted work include: Sophie Acheson, Vincent Baldassano, Isabel Bishop, Ann Chernow, Christo, James Daugherty, Lisa Daugherty, Naiad Einsel, Walter Einsel, Leonard Everett Fisher, Stephen Fredericks, Hardie Gramatky, Howard Heath, Charles Joyner, Jak Kovatch, Marie Abrams Lawson, Brook Maples, Patricia Pelton, Lorraine Schneider, Marlene Siff, Larry Silver, Victor Vasarely. Each accepted piece is accompanied by a wonderful description of the work.

This coming fall, WestPAC will be moving to an amazing new “collections management system” with a public portal, so you will be able to access images of the art and accompanying information about the entire collection. We will report on that when we receive the news. Thanks to Kathie Bennewitz, town curator, for sharing.

You can contribute to the success and growth and preservation of this extraordinary collection through donations to the non-profit by emailing friends.westpac@gmail.com.

Contact westpac@westportps.org to donate a work of art.

Miggs Burroughs is a lifelong Westport resident and full-time graphic artist since 1972. He is co-founder of The Artists Collective of Westport and a member of the Westport Arts Advisory Committee, among other accomplishments.

Ann Chernow has been a Westport resident since 1968. Her artwork has been exhibited locally and worldwide. Chernow is an honorary member of the Artists Collective of Westport, member of the Westport Museum Committee and other arts organizations.