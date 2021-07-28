Art Town: Westport looks to display more art

This is part two in a series on the Westport Public Art Collections. Read the first one here.
Westport Public Art Collections, or WestPAC, and the Arts Advisory Committee are working together to identify key opportunities to increase Westport’s engagement with the arts. They have begun a program to acquire work by local artists who are not already represented in the collection and are developing a public art policy to display art in public places utilizing a more streamlined and flexible process. By identifying additional exhibition spaces in Westport, the public will have greater access to this vast and significant collection of art.