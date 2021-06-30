Art Town: Westport Public Art Collection grows with 135 new pieces

Westport has a dynamic arts history and this summer marks the 110th anniversary of the first art exhibition held in Westport. Organized by the first generation of artist residents, it took place at the original Westport Library in 1911.
In 1964, Art Educator Burt Chernow initiated the Westport Schools’ collection, believing in the visual education of our students by introducing them to original examples of well-known artists’ work in every school. This continues to be the mission and vision for the Westport Public Art Collections (WestPAC, for short.)