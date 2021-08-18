Art Town: Westport Library builds community, 'Piece by Piece,' with new art exhibit

On the evening of July 9, over 100 members of the Artists Collective and Westport Library staff gathered in front of the library’s South Gallery wall to witness the unveiling of a truly remarkable piece of art. Actually, there were 60 remarkable pieces of art to be revealed that night — assembled piece by piece, to create an amazing 5 foot by 12 foot mosaic of talent and diversity.
Conceived by collective member Susan Fehlinger, in collaboration with Amy Kaplan, Michael Brennecke and Tom Bernsten, “Piece by Piece” is based on an untitled work of art by Keith Haring from 1985, celebrating community as well as individuality.