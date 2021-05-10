Art Town: Remembering Mort Rosenfeld, 'an illustrator's illustrator'

When recalling the late illustrator, Mort Rosenfeld, the word “eclectic” comes to mind. Mort’s pens and brushes worked their magic as an illustration of a box of Barracini candy became a visual treat for the chocolate lover’s eye. His children’s book covers took the word “charming” to another level, and a bar scene as depicted in Field and Stream magazine brought the saloon setting to life with characters we have met along the way — a small example of Mort’s long and colorful career.

When he wasn’t doing vintage covers, his Reader’s Digest condensed books illustrations told the entire story and models, such as actress Ellen Burstyn, became his inspiration, as he painted her into much of his work.

When entering Mort’s studio in the original Westport Arts Center — where a gallery was named after him — the room spilled over with his personal touches: easels, ceramic pots of brushes, jars of paint, and scads of his work strewn about. Visitors were regular guests, who enjoyed plopping themselves down in a well-worn chair for chats and glasses of wine at day’s end.

Mort spun the human touch not only into his illustrations, but was a raconteur who loved hanging out with other artists. Often, he was found lunching at Gold’s Deli, or at Manhattan’s Society of Illustrators with the guys, or with me, his wife.

A tried-and-true Brooklyn Boy, Mort personified what the arts scene was about. An elegant gentleman with street savvy, he was a combination of laid-back cool with his own brand of snarky humor, and a twinkle in his eye that could light up a room.

His talent was apparent early on. His dedication to art was evidenced by being honored as valedictorian of the prestigious School for Industrial Arts, where he received his training before entering Andrews Air Force base where he was promoted to corporal. His success was carried through many decades and he worked tirelessly for many advertising agencies, numerous publications and private clients. He was celebrated with a plethora of awards, also finding delight in fine art and portraiture.

He and his buds loved talking shop. Illustrator Howard Munce called Mort “an illustrator’s illustrator” who turned down few jobs, and when asked to take on a last-minute assignment, said “bring it on” and “on” they came with regular gusto.

A family man with children: Brian, David, Penny, and stepdaughter, Elizabeth, he treasured his time with the kids, doting on his grandchildren, often using family members as models.

Mort was a crewneck sweater guy, and all of them were smudged with paint. A portrait Mort painted of me hangs over the fireplace mantle. I often used Mort in many of my columns, which he grudgingly accepted with a roll of his eyes.

Mort’s work hangs in many local haunts, including the Westport Library. It’s hard to pass by any of them without smiling, for contagious smiles were what illustrator Mort Rosenfeld was all about.

