Art Town: Remembering Mort Rosenfeld, 'an illustrator's illustrator'

When recalling the late illustrator, Mort Rosenfeld, the word “eclectic” comes to mind. Mort’s pens and brushes worked their magic as an illustration of a box of Barracini candy became a visual treat for the chocolate lover’s eye. His children’s book covers took the word “charming” to another level, and a bar scene as depicted in Field and Stream magazine brought the saloon setting to life with characters we have met along the way — a small example of Mort’s long and colorful career.
When he wasn’t doing vintage covers, his Reader’s Digest condensed books illustrations told the entire story and models, such as actress Ellen Burstyn, became his inspiration, as he painted her into much of his work.