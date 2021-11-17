For more than a century Westport has been a community that both creates and embraces art. Galleries have come and gone over the years, but thanks to the initiative of some members of the Artists Collective of Westport, several unlikely venues have welcomed art on their walls. We were curious about their motivation to display art by local artists. Here’s what they had to say.
Art Town: Look for art where you least expect it
For more than a century Westport has been a community that both creates and embraces art. Galleries have come and gone over the years, but thanks to the initiative of some members of the Artists Collective of Westport, several unlikely venues have welcomed art on their walls. We were curious about their motivation to display art by local artists. Here’s what they had to say.