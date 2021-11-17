Art Town: Look for art where you least expect it

For more than a century Westport has been a community that both creates and embraces art. Galleries have come and gone over the years, but thanks to the initiative of some members of the Artists Collective of Westport, several unlikely venues have welcomed art on their walls. We were curious about their motivation to display art by local artists. Here’s what they had to say.

“Local To Market’s mission is to bring local Connecticut consumer products to Westport in a dedicated retail location along with supporting and highlighting local artists and artisans, and to give back a portion of our proceeds to local Connecticut charities. Tying into the Artists Collective of Westport made perfect sense, and our mini-gallery is a great addition to our store. Not only can our customers discover amazing local food and beverage brands, produce, baked goods, non-foods and even pet treats, they can enjoy and purchase some beautiful art at the same time. Local To Market. Eat Well. Live Well. Do Well.”

Rick Yarmy, manager of WIN Properties, which includes several Main Street properties.

“I support the display of art on some of our properties because it makes life interesting and brings joy and excitement to the people who can see it. Someone passing by may be having the best day or the worst day of their life and if the art displayed can add any emotional or spiritual value to brighten even one person’s day, or remind them of a special time in their life, than my goal has been accomplished. The reaction to the projects that I have supported has been outstanding and gets people thinking about things in a new or different way, which is the goal. Our tenants and visitors have been overwhelmingly positive and appreciative.”

Jocelyn Baran, manager of the Westport Book Shop, Jesup Green.

“The Westport Book Shop is more than a non-profit used book store — it’s a community space. We aim to partner with and support other area non-profit organizations, and the Westport community at large. The Book Shop’s rotating art exhibit in the Book Shop’s Drew Friedman Art Place was created to honor and support Westport’s rich heritage in the arts. When someone visits a used book shop, they often don’t have something specific they are looking for; they just want to wander and browse. How wonderful, then, to come upon an art exhibit in an unexpected place, where you are welcome to leisurely explore, and maybe be inspired, by something different.”

Vasili Tziolis, manager, Sherwood Diner, Post Road East.

“We decided to feature art at the diner because we believe it adds an element of excitement to the restaurant. We felt that this would give the restaurant more energy and allows the guests to connect to something in addition to just food and service. The feedback has been very positive, with many guests leaving asking questions to learn more about the artist featured at the time.”

Miggs Burroughs is a lifelong Westport resident and full-time graphic artist since 1972. He is co-founder of The Artists Collective of Westport and a member of the Westport Arts Advisory Committee, among other accomplishments.

Ann Chernow has been a Westport resident since 1968. Her artwork has been exhibited locally and worldwide. Chernow is an honorary member of the Artists Collective of Westport, member of the Westport Museum Committee and other arts organizations.