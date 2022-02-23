Art Town: Beechwood Arts amazes and delights the community

Where in Westport can you go for an afternoon to hear multiple performances of music and more by world-renowned performers and community favorites, under a 400-year-old copper beech tree? Or hear performances in a 360-degree music room built in 1806, amongst an audience diverse in ages, gender and cultural backgrounds? And afterward, where can you see a show of outdoor sculpture, installations and visual art of more than 30 professional and emerging artists, while sampling food created by local chefs - all wrapped around a meaningful community-relevant theme? And have the afternoon end with an open, facilitated community-connecting conversation on that same theme with audiences and artists alike?
If you know the answer, then you must know about “Westport’s best kept secret,” Beechwood Arts and Innovation.