In the early 1900s, a set of progressive thinking artists began to settle in Westport, buying or renting antique abodes and mixing freely with longtime farmers, shopkeepers and laborers alike.
In 1911, local headlines championed: “Art has struck Westport with a definite and emphatic and beneficent force.” Later, columnist O. O. McIntyre reported that “New York’s real Latin Quarter is now in Connecticut” where in Westport “the art invasion began quietly about six years ago and came from the Village.”