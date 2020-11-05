Arrests made in '17 slaying of suburban Detroit woman

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two people have been arrested in the slaying of a suburban Detroit woman who was shot and bound with Christmas lights in 2017, authorities said Thursday.

State police disclosed the arrests but offered no other details.

Egypt Covington, 27, was a musician, singer and account manager for a beer distributor. She was found dead in June 2017 at her home in Van Buren Township.

“At least there’s a beginning for closure for all of us,” Covington's father, Chuck Covington, 71, of Houston told the Detroit Free Press.

Covington’s older brother, D’Wayne Turner, said he had urged state police to pick up the case from local police.

“We feel like waited — we actually tallied it up, 1,231 days — and we can wait 72 more hours to find out their names,” said Lindsay Brink, Turner's fiancee. “That’s OK, as long as they are gone and in jail right now. That’s what we’re excited about and focused on.”

In 2017, Arbor Brewing created a beer, A Girl Named Egypt, to honor Covington.