Arrested man dies in Cave Creek holding cell; Likely suicide

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials said Sunday that they are investigating the death of a man in custody that appears to be a suicide.

They said 62-year-old Scott McKay died Friday after he was found unresponsive in his holding cell at a substation in Cave Creek.

Sheriff’s officials said McKay was arrested earlier in the day on suspicion of burglary and violating a restraining order.

He was taken to the substation and placed in a holding cell while deputies completed booking paperwork.

McKay was later found unconscious with an item of clothing around his neck and an apparent self-hanging.

Deputies attempted to perform lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived. McKay was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s officials said they will conduct both criminal and administrative investigations of the in-custody death before the case is reviewed by the county Attorney’s Office.