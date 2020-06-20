Arrest made in fatal shooting of pregnant mom, toddler

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths Friday of a pregnant woman and her 3-year-old daughter.

Baltimore Police said Saturday that 24-year-old Devon Sample was the father of the victim's unborn child, according to The Baltimore Sun.

23-year-old Shiand Miller and 3-year-old Shaniya Gilmore were found dead early Friday afternoon in a parked car in the city's Westgate neighborhood in southwest Baltimore. Both suffered gunshot wounds.

Miller was eight months pregnant, her family said.

Police said Saturday that Sample was arrested shortly after the bodies were found,

Baltimore police Commissioner Michael Harrison issued a statement Saturday praising his detectives for making a quick arrest and calling the deaths “a tragic situation where family and friends are left suffering and mourning over the loss of loved ones."