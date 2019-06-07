Armstrong not sold on Trump's tariffs on Mexican imports

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's lone U.S. congressman isn't sold on President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on Mexican imports aimed slowing the influx of illegal immigration.

Freshman U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong is one of a growing number of Republicans opposing the tariff threat they believe could harm American consumers and manufacturers.

Trump has threatened to impose a 5 percent tax on all Mexican goods beginning Monday. Armstrong says he's not convinced tariffs would do anything to curb illegal immigration.

Armstrong has been an ardent supporter of Trump. But he also disagrees with the president over whether special counsel Robert Mueller should testify before Congress on his probe into Russian election interference.

Armstrong says Mueller should testify to "get it out and get it out over with."