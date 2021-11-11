Armistice remembrance seeks return to normalcy amid COVID-19 RAF CASERT and VIRGINIA MAYO, Associated Press Nov. 11, 2021 Updated: Nov. 11, 2021 8:48 a.m.
YPRES, Belgium (AP) — Armistice remembrances took place around the world Thursday after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out ceremonies last year to mark the end 1918 end of World War I.
Dignitaries and government leaders across the Western Front in Europe stood still and pondered the losses of millions during the four-year war, whose end harbored the seeds of an equally cruel World War II a little over two decades later.
Written By
RAF CASERT and VIRGINIA MAYO