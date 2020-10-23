Arkansas reports biggest one-day spike in new COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Friday reported 1,337 new probable and confirmed coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day spike since the pandemic began.

The state’s total number of cases rose to 104,135. The state’s deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, rose by 10 to 1,782. The previous largest one-day spike had come on Oct. 15 with 1,278 news cases that day.

“Today we see new cases significantly higher than last Friday,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. “Next week’s number of new cases will be determined by how careful we all are over this coming weekend. Let’s avoid those gatherings where groups are not adhering to social distancing and mask wearing.”

The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations, which have surged to record highs in recent weeks, increased by 12 to 624. The state experienced its largest number of hospitalizations on Tuesday with 637.

The increase in cases comes amid an outbreak among state legislators. Five lawmakers this week tested positive for the virus.

Hutchinson, a Republican, has limited his meetings and public appearances after being exposed to someone with the virus, though he said he has tested negative four times since the exposure.

The Arkansas Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases were: Pulaski with 110; Washington with 78; Benton with 69; Craighead with 65; and Garland with 63.