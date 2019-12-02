Arkansas may revoke retailers’ inactive medical pot licenses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas officials say they may consider revoking medical marijuana licenses for dispensaries that aren’t open by June.

Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control officials regulate the state's budding cannabis industry. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that that those officials say they could begin taking action against inoperable dispensaries at the end of January. But a necessary rule is still being drafted and won’t be ready by then.

Officials have said licenses may not be reissued when they are up for renewal in June.

Marijuana commissioners have expressed frustration at how long it is taking the 32 dispensaries in the state to open since being licensed this year. Only 11 are operating.

Attorney Alex Gray represents several dispensaries. He says cannabis companies have been weighing patient count, product supply and locations of other dispensaries.