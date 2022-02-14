Arkansas lawmakers convene for session focused on budget

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers are convening Monday for this year's session to craft the state's $6 billion budget for the coming year, but could face renewed fights over abortion and other culture war issues.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson will kick off the fiscal session with his final state of the state address before members of the House and Senate. This will likely be the last legislative session for Hutchinson, a Republican who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection, unless he calls a special session later this year.