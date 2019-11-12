Arkansas lawmaker launches congressional bid as filing ends

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas state legislator announced a bid to unseat a Republican congressman as the filing period for next year's election came to a close.

Democratic state Sen. Joyce Elliott made her candidacy for central Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District official on Tuesday less than an hour before the end of the filing period for the 2020 election. Elliott is the only Democrat who filed to run against Republican Rep. French Hill, who was first elected to the seat in 2014.

Hill won re-election last year, fending off a challenge from a cancer survivor who had criticized the congressman for voting to repeal the federal health law.

Elliott was the party's nominee for the seat in 2010. She lost the general election to Republican Tim Griffin, who is now lieutenant governor.