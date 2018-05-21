Arkansas judge postpones hearing on Supreme Court race ads

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge has postponed a hearing on a state Supreme Court justice's third lawsuit aimed at halting a conservative group's TV ad attacking her during her re-election bid.

Sebastian County Judge Michael Fitzhugh on Monday granted Justice Courtney Goodson's request to postpone the hearing that was scheduled that afternoon in her lawsuit over the Judicial Crisis Network's television ad. Goodson's attorneys say a witness they planned to call would be unavailable and noted there would be less than 24 hours to implement any order on the ad before Tuesday's non-partisan judicial election.

Two judges on Friday issued conflicting orders on the ad, with one ordering stations in the Little Rock area to stop airing it and another ruling the ad could resume in northwest Arkansas.