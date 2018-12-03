Arkansas high school suspends student-run newspaper

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The school district of a northwest Arkansas high school that suspended its student newspaper after it published an article alleging improper transfers by football players has said district administrators are reviewing the issue.

A spokesman for the school district said Monday that the district was not involved in the paper's suspension.

Buzzfeed News first reported Saturday that Har-ber High School in Springdale, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, ceased the Har-ber Herald's publication after students reported following a monthlong investigation that at five football players from Har-ber transferred and at least two of them acknowledged that they did so to have a better chance of playing football. This would violate district policy.

The article was taken down from the paper's website, and principal Paul Griep told the paper's adviser that nothing could be published until new guidelines were created.