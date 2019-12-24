Arkansas high court asked to reconsider surgery referendum

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas optometrist group is asking the state Supreme Court to reconsider its Dec. 12 ruling that directed the state to count all the signatures submitted in favor of holding a referendum on a new law that would allow optometrists to perform a broader range of surgeries.

Secretary of State John Thurston had not counted all the signatures since canvassers didn't file paperwork required under a law enacted earlier this year, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. However, the court ruled the requirements weren't in effect when the Safe Surgery Arkansas committee submitted its signatures.

The law in question, Act 579, would allow optometrists to perform additional procedures that currently only ophthalmologists can. Much of the debate has focused on whether optometrists have the necessary training.

The referendum would allow voters in next year's general election to decide if Act 579 should take effect.

Supporters of the referendum believe eye surgery should only be conducted by medical doctors.

Vicki Farmer, executive director of the Arkansas Optometric Association, believes the state Supreme Court's decision creates a lot of confusion around the referendum process, especially where Act 579 is concerned.

"We're simply asking the court to take another look at the law, and the impact of this decision," Farmer said.

Chris Powell, a spokesman for Thurston, said signature counting has begun in response to the Dec. 12 ruling and “will probably be completed within the next couple weeks.”

Powell did not comment on the group's attempt to have the Supreme Court reconsider the count.