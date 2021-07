LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas because of COVID-19 reached 1,025 on Tuesday as the governor and legislative leaders prepared to discuss calls to allow schools to require face masks.

The Department of Health reported 45 new hospitalizations because of the virus. The state reported 387 COVID-19 patients under intensive care and 205 on ventilators. Only 3% of the state's intensive care unit beds and 20% of its hospital beds are available.