Arkansas bill would ban abortion if Roe ruling overturned

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas lawmaker has filed legislation that would ban abortion in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark 1973 decision that legalized the procedure across the nation.

Republican Sen. Jason Rapert's bill filed Tuesday would trigger the ban if the Roe v. Wade decision is overturned or the U.S. Constitution is amended to allow states to prohibit abortions. The Guttmacher Institute says four other states have similar trigger laws in effect.

Arkansas has some of the nation's strictest abortion laws, and legislators are expected to take up several more in the legislative session that began last week. The proposals include a bill prohibiting doctors from performing the procedure if they know the woman is seeking one solely because the fetus is diagnosed with Down Syndrome.