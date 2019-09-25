Arkansas approves rate increases for insurers on exchange

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas officials have approved an average rate increase of about 2% next year for the four companies providing coverage through the state's insurance exchange under the federal health care law.

Insurance Commissioner Allen Kerr on Wednesday said taxpayers and exchange customers combined will save a projected $13.1 million due to the elimination of a fee charged to companies in previous years.

The highest average rate request approved for individual plans was for Arkansas Blue Cross & Blue Shield at 2.89% and the lowest was QualChoice Life and Health at .51%. The average increase approved for Ambetter was 1.9% and the average for QCA Health Plan was .56%.