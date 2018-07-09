Arkansas alcohol agents issue hundreds of tickets

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas officials say agents over the weekend issued hundreds of tickets at bars, private clubs and other locations, nearly half of which were for selling alcohol to minors.

The state's Alcohol Beverage Control Enforcement Division on Monday said its 18 agents completed more than 740 checks on locations statewide that hold an alcohol permit.

The agents as part of "Operation Check-In" issued 289 tickets for violations, 142 for selling alcohol to minors and 147 for various other violations.

Agents' visits ranged from liquor stores and private clubs to bars and convenience stores.

ABC said in a news release that it worked closely with local law enforcement to investigate any violations at the 740 locations.