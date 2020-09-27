Arkansas State Police investigating woman's death at Hartman

HARTMAN, Ark. (AP) — The death of a woman whose body was found in the yard outside her home in western Arkansas is being investigated by Arkansas State Police.

An acquaintance of Melinda Walker, 65, discovered the body Saturday at Walker's home in Hartman, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, state police said in a news release.

A suspected cause of death was not released and police say the body was sent to the state crime lab to determine the manner and cause of death.

The person who found the body notified the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, which asked state police to investigate, according to the release.