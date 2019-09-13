Arizona voters who don't sign some ballots will get 2nd shot

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters who forget to sign the envelope on their early ballots will have a chance after Election Day to fix their mistake.

The Arizona Republic reports the state Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has agreed to a new policy to require officials to notify voters about missing signatures on early ballots. The new policy is part of a settlement in a voting rights lawsuit filed by the Navajo Nation last year.

According to the changes, state election officials will give voters five business days after an election to remedy the problem.

The Navajo Nation filed a federal lawsuit last year that sought emergency relief for more than 100 tribal members who either weren't able to address mismatched signatures or didn't know to sign the ballot envelope.

___

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com