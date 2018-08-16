Arizona utility company customers advised to boil water

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Department of Water Quality issued a "boil water" notice for customers of the Mohawk Utility Company due to the possible presence of harmful E. coli bacteria.

The Yuma Sun reports the notice was issued Wednesday for Citrus City, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Yuma.

The announcement says E. coli bacteria were found in the water supply on Aug. 8.

The Arizona Department of Water Quality advises customers to boil any water used for drinking, making ice, food preparation, brushing teeth or washing dishes, or else use bottled water. Tap water should be brought to a rolling boil for 1 minute per 1,000 feet (305 meters) of elevation, and allowed to cool.

Kelly Lownds, operator of Mohawk Utility Company, says a mechanical issue found to be the cause of the problem was repaired Saturday.

Information from: The Sun, http://www.yumasun.com