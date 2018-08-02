Arizona tribal casino gambling revenue up by 4.4 percent

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Gaming says contributions to the state from tribal gambling revenue will be more than $27 million for the quarter that ended on June 30.

That's a 4.4 percent increase when compared with the same quarter in the 2017 fiscal year.

Department of Gaming director Daniel Bergin said Thursday that it's the sixth consecutive quarter with an increase in statewide tribal gaming revenue.

More than $13 million will go to Arizona's Instructional Improvement Fund for education with almost $7 million going to support trauma and emergency services.

Other funding is used for the department's operating costs, state tourism and wildlife conservation.

Tribes with Class III casinos contribute 1 percent to 8 percent of gross gambling revenue to the state, cities, towns and counties.